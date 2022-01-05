Roasted Vegetables

Roasted Vegetables

Ingredients:

  • 1 small eggplant (unpeeled, cut into 1-inch chunks)
  • 1/3 tsp. sea salt (fine)
  • 1 zucchini (sliced into 1-inch pieces)
  • 1 yellow squash (sliced into 1-inch pieces)
  • 10 oz. cremini (baby bella) mushrooms
  • 4 shallots (peeled and quartered)
  • 1 red bell pepper (cut into 1-inch chunks)
  • 1 green bell pepper (cut into 1-inch chunks)
  • 1 yellow bell pepper (cut into 1-inch chunks)
  • 1 clove garlic (separated and peeled)
  • 2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 tsp. pepper (Freshly ground)
  • 2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar (good quality)
  • 1 fresh herb sprigs (for garnish)

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F.
  2. Place eggplant in a large bowl. Lightly salt eggplant and let sit for 10 minutes. (This will prevent it from absorbing too much oil.)
  3. Add remaining vegetables and toss with olive oil.
  4. Line baking sheet with parchment. Place vegetables on baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.
  5. Roast to desired doneness, approximately 20–30 minutes. Adjust seasonings to taste. Place on serving platter and sprinkle with balsamic vinegar. Garnish with fresh herbs.

