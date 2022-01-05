Roasted Vegetables
Ingredients:
- 1 small eggplant (unpeeled, cut into 1-inch chunks)
- 1/3 tsp. sea salt (fine)
- 1 zucchini (sliced into 1-inch pieces)
- 1 yellow squash (sliced into 1-inch pieces)
- 10 oz. cremini (baby bella) mushrooms
- 4 shallots (peeled and quartered)
- 1 red bell pepper (cut into 1-inch chunks)
- 1 green bell pepper (cut into 1-inch chunks)
- 1 yellow bell pepper (cut into 1-inch chunks)
- 1 clove garlic (separated and peeled)
- 2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
- 1/2 tsp. pepper (Freshly ground)
- 2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar (good quality)
- 1 fresh herb sprigs (for garnish)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425°F.
- Place eggplant in a large bowl. Lightly salt eggplant and let sit for 10 minutes. (This will prevent it from absorbing too much oil.)
- Add remaining vegetables and toss with olive oil.
- Line baking sheet with parchment. Place vegetables on baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.
- Roast to desired doneness, approximately 20–30 minutes. Adjust seasonings to taste. Place on serving platter and sprinkle with balsamic vinegar. Garnish with fresh herbs.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!