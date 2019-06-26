Chicken and Rice Casserole with Mushrooms
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp vegetable oil
- 4 chicken breasts, boned and skinned
- 1 cups chopped onions
- 1/2 cup sliced carrots
- 2 cups sliced mushrooms
- 4 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1 tsp. dried thyme
- 1 tsp. dried basil
- 1 cup long-grain rice
- 2 1/2 cups milk
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
- 4 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley
- 2 green onions, chopped
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 °F.
- Heat the oil in a skillet over high heat. Add the chicken breasts and brown on each side, about 3 to 4 min per side. Remove from the skillet and set aside.
- In the same skillet, add the onions, carrots, mushrooms, garlic and herbs. Toss well and cook for 2 to 3 min.
- Add the rice and stir until the rice turns translucent.
- Add the milk, salt and pepper bring to a boil and pour the mixture into a 13 x 9 inch (33 x 23 cm) baking dish.
- Place the chicken breasts on top of the milk mixture, sprinkle with parsley and bake for 40 min or until the rice is tender and has absorbed the milk. Serve with green onions scattered over the top.
