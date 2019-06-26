Chocolate Brownie Pudding
Ingredients:
- 4 large eggs
- 2 cups sugar
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 3/4 cups unsweetened cocoa powder
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 cup butter, melted
Directions:
- Place eggs and sugar in a large mixing bowl, beat on medium speed until thickened and a pale yellow color, about 8 minutes.
- Sift flour and cocoa powder together. Add flour mixture to egg mixture and stir, just until combined. Add in vanilla extract and melted butter, mix until incorporated into batter.
- Pour batter into a buttered 2 quart baking dish. Place filled baking dish into a larger baking dish and fill with enough hot water to come halfway up the inner baking dish, creating a water bath.
- Bake in a preheated 325 degree oven for 1 hour. Remove from oven and let cool for 30 minutes if serving warm or cool completely to serve later. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or fresh whipped cream.
