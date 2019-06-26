Chocolate Brownie Pudding

Chocolate Brownie Pudding

Ingredients:

  • 4 large eggs
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cups unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 cup butter, melted

Directions:

  1. Place eggs and sugar in a large mixing bowl, beat on medium speed until thickened and a pale yellow color, about 8 minutes.
  2. Sift flour and cocoa powder together. Add flour mixture to egg mixture and stir, just until combined. Add in vanilla extract and melted butter, mix until incorporated into batter.
  3. Pour batter into a buttered 2 quart baking dish. Place filled baking dish into a larger baking dish and fill with enough hot water to come halfway up the inner baking dish, creating a water bath.
  4. Bake in a preheated 325 degree oven for 1 hour. Remove from oven and let cool for 30 minutes if serving warm or cool completely to serve later. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or fresh whipped cream.

