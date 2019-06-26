Corn Pudding

Corn Pudding

Ingredients:

  • 2 1/3 cups Milk
  • 3/4 cup medium cornmeal
  • 2 tsp. sugar
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 cup corn kernels
  • 3 tbsp. butter, diced
  • 1/2 cup Parmesan, grated
  • 6 eggs
  • Freshly ground salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper
  • Chives, sliced thinly

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven 400 °F (200 °C). Butter an 8-inch (20 cm) square baking dish.
  2. In a bowl, combine 1 cup (250 mL) of milk, the cornmeal, sugar and salt.
  3. In a saucepan, bring the remaining milk to a boil. Add the cornmeal mixture to the hot milk, stirring constantly. Cook over medium heat, stirring with a wooden spoon, until mixture thickens, about 3 min.
  4. Remove from heat and add corn, butter and cheese. Mix well.
  5. In a bowl, beat eggs, seasonings and chives for 1 min. Slowly add to the warm mixture while stirring. Mix well.
  6. Pour mixture into the buttered dish and cook for 35 min or until top is golden and a knife inserted into the center of the pudding comes out clean. Cool 5 min at room temperature before serving with a seasonal salad.

