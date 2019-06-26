Corn Pudding
Ingredients:
- 2 1/3 cups Milk
- 3/4 cup medium cornmeal
- 2 tsp. sugar
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 cup corn kernels
- 3 tbsp. butter, diced
- 1/2 cup Parmesan, grated
- 6 eggs
- Freshly ground salt and pepper, to taste
- 1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper
- Chives, sliced thinly
Directions:
- Preheat oven 400 °F (200 °C). Butter an 8-inch (20 cm) square baking dish.
- In a bowl, combine 1 cup (250 mL) of milk, the cornmeal, sugar and salt.
- In a saucepan, bring the remaining milk to a boil. Add the cornmeal mixture to the hot milk, stirring constantly. Cook over medium heat, stirring with a wooden spoon, until mixture thickens, about 3 min.
- Remove from heat and add corn, butter and cheese. Mix well.
- In a bowl, beat eggs, seasonings and chives for 1 min. Slowly add to the warm mixture while stirring. Mix well.
- Pour mixture into the buttered dish and cook for 35 min or until top is golden and a knife inserted into the center of the pudding comes out clean. Cool 5 min at room temperature before serving with a seasonal salad.
