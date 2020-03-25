Chicken Chili Stew
Ingredients:
- 4 cups chopped yellow onions (about 3 onions)
- 1/8 cup olive oil, plus extra for chicken
- 2 large garlic cloves, minced
- 2 red bell peppers, diced large
- 2 yellow bell peppers, diced large
- 1 tsp. chili powder
- 1 tsp. ground cumin
- 1/4 tsp. dried red pepper flakes or to taste
- 2 tsp. kosher salt, plus more for chicken
- 1 (14 oz.) can diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1 (14 oz.) can crushed tomatoes, undrained
- 1/4 cup minced fresh basil leaves OR 4 Tbsp. dried basil
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts brushed in olive oil
- Freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
- In a Dutch oven or stock pot, cook the onions in the oil over medium low heat for 10 to 15 minutes until translucent. Add garlic and cook an additional minute. Add peppers, chili powder, cumin, red pepper flakes and salt. Cook for another minute.
- Add the basil. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer, uncovered for 30 minutes. Stir occasionally.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place chicken breasts on baking sheet lined with aluminum foil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
- Bake uncovered for 20 to 25 minutes until just done. Let cool slightly and cut into 3/4-inch chunks.
- Add to the chili and simmer, uncovered for an additional 20 minutes.
Note: Top with grated cheese, onions, corn chips, and/or sour cream for serving.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!