Garlic Rice Pilaf
Ingredients:
- 6 cloves of garlic, peeled
- 1 onion, peeled
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 cup Basmati rice (or similar rice)
- 2 1/2 cups beef (or chicken) broth
- 1 tablespoon fresh garlic chives or regular chives, snipped finely
- 1 tablespoon fresh parsley, minced
Directions:
- Pre-heat oven to 350°F.
- Cut the garlic into slices, then into thin strips. Let sit 15 minutes before frying. Cut onion into thin slices. After 15 minutes is up, then heat oil in a frying pan and sauté the garlic and onions, until just barely browning. Do not let the garlic burn as it will develop acrid flavors.
- When the onions and garlic are just beginning to brown, then add the rice and stir to coat each grain with the oil. Add the broth, stir well and pour everything into an ovenproof casserole (or leave in the skillet if it can go into the oven).
- Bake in pre-heated 350°F oven for about 40 minutes or until the broth is absorbed and rice is tender.
- Just before serving stir in the snipped chives and parsley.
