Slow-Cooker Pork Ragu
Ingredients:
- 8 slices applewood smoked bacon, chopped (half of a 12-oz package)
- 1 1/2 lb boneless pork shoulder, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1 1/2 cups chopped onions
- 2 cups chopped carrots
- 5 cloves garlic, chopped
- 2 teaspoons dried oregano leaves
- 1/2 cup chicken broth (from 32-oz carton)
- 1 can (28 oz) organic fire roasted crushed tomatoes, undrained
- 6 cups cooked rigatoni pasta (about 4 1/2 cups uncooked)
- Shredded Parmesan cheese, if desired
- Chopped fresh oregano leaves, basil or Italian (flat-leaf) parsley, if desired
Directions:
- Spray 5-quart slow cooker with cooking spray.
- In 5-quart Dutch oven, cook bacon over medium-high heat 10 to 12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until browned and crisp. With slotted spoon, remove bacon to small bowl.
- Season pork with 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper. Add half of the pork to bacon drippings in Dutch oven, and cook 4 to 6 minutes, turning occasionally, until browned. With slotted spoon, remove pork from Dutch oven to slow cooker. Repeat with remaining pork.
- Add onions, carrots, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper to Dutch oven; cook 3 to 4 minutes, stirring frequently, until softened. Stir in garlic and oregano; cook 30 seconds. Add broth; heat to simmering, stirring to remove brown bits on bottom. Transfer mixture to slow cooker with pork.
- Stir in tomatoes and bacon. Cover; cook on Low heat setting 8 to 10 hours or until pork is tender and easily falls apart.
- Before serving, shred pork with two forks. Serve over cooked pasta. Garnish with Parmesan cheese and chopped fresh herbs.
