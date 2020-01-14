    Chicken Shawarma

    By -
    0
    3

    Chicken Shawarma

    Ingredients:

    • Servings  4
    • 2 teaspoons olive oil
    • 1 small onion (chopped)
    • 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, all visible fat discarded, cut into 1/2 x 2-inch strips
    • 1/2 cup fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth
    • 4 medium garlic cloves (minced)
    • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
    • 1 teaspoon paprika
    • 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
    • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, coarsely ground
    • 1/4 teaspoon salt
    • 1 medium unpeeled cucumber, 1/2 sliced, and 1/2 chopped, divided
    • 1 medium tomato, sliced,
    • 1 medium tomato, chopped
    • 2 cups torn romaine lettuce
    • 2 tablespoons minced, fresh Italian (flat-leaf) parsley
    • 2 tablespoons crumbled, low-fat feta cheese

    Directions:

    1. Heat the oil in the pressure cooker on sauté.
    2. Cook the onion for 3 minutes, or until soft, stirring frequently. Add the chicken.
    3. Cook the chicken for 4 to 6 minutes, or until lightly browned, stirring frequently. Turn off the pressure cooker.
    4. Stir in the broth, garlic, cumin, paprika, turmeric, pepper, and salt. Secure the lid.
    5. Cook on high pressure for 4 minutes. Quickly release the pressure.
    6. Arrange as follows on a platter: the sliced cucumber, sliced tomato, and romaine.
    7. Using a slotted spoon, place the chicken on the romaine.
    8. Top with the remaining chopped cucumber and chopped tomato.
    9. Sprinkle with the parsley and feta.

     

    STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

    Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

    SHARE
    Previous articleParmesan Roasted Cauliflower
    Next articleFish Tacos with Broccoli Slaw

    NO COMMENTS

    LEAVE A REPLY

    We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

    Receive emails as this discussion progresses.