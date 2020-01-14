Chicken Shawarma
Ingredients:
- Servings 4
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1 small onion (chopped)
- 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, all visible fat discarded, cut into 1/2 x 2-inch strips
- 1/2 cup fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth
- 4 medium garlic cloves (minced)
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, coarsely ground
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 medium unpeeled cucumber, 1/2 sliced, and 1/2 chopped, divided
- 1 medium tomato, sliced,
- 1 medium tomato, chopped
- 2 cups torn romaine lettuce
- 2 tablespoons minced, fresh Italian (flat-leaf) parsley
- 2 tablespoons crumbled, low-fat feta cheese
Directions:
- Heat the oil in the pressure cooker on sauté.
- Cook the onion for 3 minutes, or until soft, stirring frequently. Add the chicken.
- Cook the chicken for 4 to 6 minutes, or until lightly browned, stirring frequently. Turn off the pressure cooker.
- Stir in the broth, garlic, cumin, paprika, turmeric, pepper, and salt. Secure the lid.
- Cook on high pressure for 4 minutes. Quickly release the pressure.
- Arrange as follows on a platter: the sliced cucumber, sliced tomato, and romaine.
- Using a slotted spoon, place the chicken on the romaine.
- Top with the remaining chopped cucumber and chopped tomato.
- Sprinkle with the parsley and feta.
