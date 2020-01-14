Fish Tacos with Broccoli Slaw
Ingredients:
- 1 cup water
- 4 firm white fish fillets (about 4 ounces each), such as cod or halibut, 3/4 to 1 inch thick, rinsed and patted dry
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 cups broccoli slaw
- 1/4 cup chopped, fresh cilantro
- 1 medium green onion (thinly sliced)
- 3 tablespoons light mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 4 6-inch corn tortillas
Directions:
- Pour the water into the pressure cooker.
- Place the steaming rack in the pressure cooker. Place the fish on the rack.
- In a small bowl, stir together the chili powder, cumin, and garlic powder.
- Sprinkle the mixture over the fish. Secure the lid. Cook on high pressure for 4 minutes.
- Quickly release the pressure. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, stir together the broccoli slaw, cilantro, and green onion, tossing gently to combine.
- Stir in the mayonnaise and lime juice until blended.
- Heat a small nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.
- Warm the tortillas, one at a time, turning until heated through.
- Transfer to a work surface. Place the fish on the tortillas.
- Top with the slaw. Serve immediately. 4 Servings.
