    Fish Tacos with Broccoli Slaw

    Ingredients:

    • 1 cup water
    • 4 firm white fish fillets (about 4 ounces each), such as cod or halibut, 3/4 to 1 inch thick, rinsed and patted dry
    • 1 teaspoon chili powder
    • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
    • 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
    • 2 cups broccoli slaw
    • 1/4 cup chopped, fresh cilantro
    • 1 medium green onion (thinly sliced)
    • 3 tablespoons light mayonnaise
    • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
    • 4 6-inch corn tortillas

    Directions:

    1. Pour the water into the pressure cooker.
    2. Place the steaming rack in the pressure cooker. Place the fish on the rack.
    3. In a small bowl, stir together the chili powder, cumin, and garlic powder.
    4. Sprinkle the mixture over the fish. Secure the lid. Cook on high pressure for 4 minutes.
    5. Quickly release the pressure. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, stir together the broccoli slaw, cilantro, and green onion, tossing gently to combine.
    6. Stir in the mayonnaise and lime juice until blended.
    7. Heat a small nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.
    8. Warm the tortillas, one at a time, turning until heated through.
    9. Transfer to a work surface. Place the fish on the tortillas.
    10. Top with the slaw. Serve immediately. 4 Servings.

     

