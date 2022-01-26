Creamy Corn Soup
Ingredients:
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil
- ½ yellow onion
- 1 garlic clove, or 1 tablespoon crushed garlic
- 3 cups frozen corn kernels, defrosted
- 1½ cups vegetable stock
- 1 tsp. ground cumin
- 1 tsp. sea salt
- ½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- ½ cup chopped parsley, for garnish (optional)
Directions:
- Heat the oil in a pot over medium heat, add and sauté the onion and garlic, then add the defrosted corn, vegetable stock, cumin, salt and pepper and bring to a boil. Boil for 3 to 5 minutes.
- Remove and puree half of the mixture, using an immersion blender or standard blender.
- Return the pureed mixture to the pot, mix and serve immediately.
- Garnish with the parsley.
