Creamy Corn Soup

Ingredients:

  • 3 Tbsp. olive oil
  • ½ yellow onion
  • 1 garlic clove, or 1 tablespoon crushed garlic
  • 3 cups frozen corn kernels, defrosted
  • 1½ cups vegetable stock
  • 1 tsp. ground cumin
  • 1 tsp. sea salt
  • ½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
  • ½ cup chopped parsley, for garnish (optional)

Directions:

  1. Heat the oil in a pot over medium heat, add and sauté the onion and garlic, then add the defrosted corn, vegetable stock, cumin, salt and pepper and bring to a boil. Boil for 3 to 5 minutes.
  2. Remove and puree half of the mixture, using an immersion blender or standard blender.
  3. Return the pureed mixture to the pot, mix and serve immediately.
  4. Garnish with the parsley.

