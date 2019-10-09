Chili
Originally published on: February 6, 2003
Ingredients:
- 1 med. onion, chopped
- 1 small bell pepper, chopped
- 1 lb. ground beef or turkey
- 1 lg. can diced tomatoes
- 1/2 can lemon-lime pop
- salt, to taste
- 1 can kidney beans
- 1/2 can stale beer
- 1/2 cup chili sauce
- chili powder, to taste (depends on how hot you like it)
Directions:
- Saute onions and peppers to soften. Brown ground beef.
- Mix everything together; season to taste. Simmer 2 to 3 hours and serve.
NOTE: Try adding cooked rice and cheddar cheese to individual bowl before eating. Corn chips also add a great crunchy taste!
