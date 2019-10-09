Chili

Originally published on: February 6, 2003

Ingredients:

  • 1 med. onion, chopped
  • 1 small bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 lb. ground beef or turkey
  • 1 lg. can diced tomatoes
  • 1/2 can lemon-lime pop
  • salt, to taste
  • 1 can kidney beans
  • 1/2 can stale beer
  • 1/2 cup chili sauce
  • chili powder, to taste (depends on how hot you like it)

Directions:

  1. Saute onions and peppers to soften. Brown ground beef.
  2. Mix everything together; season to taste. Simmer 2 to 3 hours and serve.

NOTE: Try adding cooked rice and cheddar cheese to individual bowl before eating. Corn chips also add a great crunchy taste!

