Cream of Asparagus Soup
Originally published on: April 27, 2006
Ingredients:
- 2 cups fresh asparagus spears, chopped
- 1 onion, minced
- 2 1/2 cups water
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1 cup evaporated milk
- 1/2 cube chicken bouillon
- 1 tsp. salt
- 4 Tbsp. cornstarch, dissolved in 1/2 cup water
- 1/2 cup cheese, grated
Directions:
- In saucepan, boil asparagus spears and onion in 2 1/2 cups water until tender.
- Mash softened vegetables and pass through fine strainer or cheesecloth. Put strained vegetable puree back into stock.
- Add butter, milk, cube, salt and cornstarch. Cook over moderate flame until smooth and thick, stirring continuously with wire whisk.
- Add grated cheese and simmer for a few minutes. Serve hot.
