Cream of Asparagus Soup

By -
0
11
A bowl of light green soup with slices of asparagus in the center and shots on the table beside the bowl

Cream of Asparagus Soup

Originally published on: April 27, 2006

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups fresh asparagus spears, chopped
  • 1 onion, minced
  • 2 1/2 cups water
  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 1 cup evaporated milk
  • 1/2 cube chicken bouillon
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 4 Tbsp. cornstarch, dissolved in 1/2 cup water
  • 1/2 cup cheese, grated

Directions:

  1. In saucepan, boil asparagus spears and onion in 2 1/2 cups water until tender.
  2. Mash softened vegetables and pass through fine strainer or cheesecloth. Put strained vegetable puree back into stock.
  3. Add butter, milk, cube, salt and cornstarch. Cook over moderate flame until smooth and thick, stirring continuously with wire whisk.
  4. Add grated cheese and simmer for a few minutes. Serve hot.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleSweet Potato Noodle Kugel
Next articleChili

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.