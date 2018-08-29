Ingredients:
- 2 cups whole wheat flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce
- 1/4 cup oil (canola, olive, or vegetable)
- 1/4 cup nonfat milk
- 1 banana, mashed
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1 cup zucchini, washed and shredded
- 1/4 cup chocolate chips
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a muffin tin.
- Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and cinnamon in a large mixing bowl.
- Whisk together applesauce, oil, milk, banana, and sugar in a separate bowl.
- Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients. Stir until just moistened.
- Stir in the zucchini and chocolate chips.
- Divide the mixture between 12 muffin tins. Bake until a tester (knife or toothpick) comes out clean (about 18 minutes).