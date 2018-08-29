Chocolate Chip Zucchini Muffins

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups whole wheat flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce
  • 1/4 cup oil (canola, olive, or vegetable)
  • 1/4 cup nonfat milk
  • 1 banana, mashed
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1 cup zucchini, washed and shredded
  • 1/4 cup chocolate chips

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a muffin tin.
  2. Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and cinnamon in a large mixing bowl.
  3. Whisk together applesauce, oil, milk, banana, and sugar in a separate bowl.
  4. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients. Stir until just moistened.
  5. Stir in the zucchini and chocolate chips.
  6. Divide the mixture between 12 muffin tins. Bake until a tester (knife or toothpick) comes out clean (about 18 minutes).

