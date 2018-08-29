Whole Grain Cereal Treats

Ingredients:

  • 3 tablespoons butter or butter
  • 1 package (10 ounces) regular marshmallows (about 40) or 4 cups miniature marshmallows
  • 6 cups whole grain cereal
  • Nonstick cooking spray

Directions:

  1. Heat butter and marshmallows on high in the microwave for 3 minutes, stirring after 2 minutes.
  2. Stir again until smooth.
  3. Add cereal and stir until well coated.
  4. Press mixture into 9″ x 13″ pan coated with cooking spray using a buttered spatula or waxed paper. Cut into 2 inch squares when cool.

Tips:

  • These taste the best when served the same day.
  • Add about 1 cup of dried fruit (cranberries, raisins, etc.) along with the cereal to add some color and flavor.

