Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons butter or butter
- 1 package (10 ounces) regular marshmallows (about 40) or 4 cups miniature marshmallows
- 6 cups whole grain cereal
- Nonstick cooking spray
Directions:
- Heat butter and marshmallows on high in the microwave for 3 minutes, stirring after 2 minutes.
- Stir again until smooth.
- Add cereal and stir until well coated.
- Press mixture into 9″ x 13″ pan coated with cooking spray using a buttered spatula or waxed paper. Cut into 2 inch squares when cool.
Tips:
- These taste the best when served the same day.
- Add about 1 cup of dried fruit (cranberries, raisins, etc.) along with the cereal to add some color and flavor.