Chocolate Depression Cake

Chocolate Depression Cake on a platter

Chocolate Depression Cake

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon white vinegar

  • 1/3 cup vegetable oil
  • 1 cup water

Frosting:

  • 2 Tablespoons butter
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon milk (or cream)
  • 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

  1. Combine flour, sugar, cocoa powder, salt and baking soda in a large mixing bowl.
  2. In a separate bowl, combine vanilla, vinegar, oil and water.
  3. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and mix until completely combined and no lumps remain.
  4. Pour batter into a greased 8″x8″ square pan or 9″ round pan.
  5. Bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for 30-35 minutes, until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Let cake cool completely before frosting.
  6. For the frosting, melt butter in a small saucepan (or in the microwave using a microwave safe dish.) Stir in cocoa powder, mixture will form a thick paste.

    Transfer chocolate mixture to a medium size mixing bowl.

  With mixer on low speed, add in powdered sugar, milk and vanilla

    .

  Once ingredients are incorporated, turn mixer to medium high speed and beat about 5 minutes, until frosting is smooth and creamy. Spread on top of cooled cake.

