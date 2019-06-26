Chocolate Depression Cake
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon white vinegar
- 1/3 cup vegetable oil
- 1 cup water
Frosting:
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1 Tablespoon milk (or cream)
- 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions:
- Combine flour, sugar, cocoa powder, salt and baking soda in a large mixing bowl.
- In a separate bowl, combine vanilla, vinegar, oil and water.
- Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and mix until completely combined and no lumps remain.
- Pour batter into a greased 8″x8″ square pan or 9″ round pan.
- Bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for 30-35 minutes, until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Let cake cool completely before frosting.
- For the frosting, melt butter in a small saucepan (or in the microwave using a microwave safe dish.) Stir in cocoa powder, mixture will form a thick paste.
- With mixer on low speed, add in powdered sugar, milk and vanilla
- Once ingredients are incorporated, turn mixer to medium high speed and beat about 5 minutes, until frosting is smooth and creamy. Spread on top of cooled cake.
Transfer chocolate mixture to a medium size mixing bowl.
.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!