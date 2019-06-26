Hot Milk Cake

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups cake flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter
  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 4 extra large eggs, at room temperature
  • 2 cups granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • powdered sugar for dusting

Directions:

  1. Lightly butter and flour (or spray with baking spray) a plain 9 inch tube pan. Set aside. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  3. Place the butter and milk in a saucepan and bring just to a boil over medium heat.
  4. In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat the eggs on high speed for 2-3 minutes.  Beat in the sugar in 3 additions. Blend in the vanilla. Add the flour in 2 additions.
  5. When the butter and milk mixture has reached a boil, remove it from the heat and carefully pour it into the flour mixture as it revolves in the mixture. Add the baking powder and mix at moderate speed for 1 minute.
  6. Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Bake the cake on the lower third level rack for 45-55 minutes, or until nicely risen and golden. Let cool in the pan on a wire rack for 5-6 minutes, then invert onto a wire rack to cool completely. Dust the top with powdered sugar. Serve and enjoy! 

