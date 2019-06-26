Green Mac’ and Cheese

By -
0
1

Green Mac’ and Cheese

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups elbow macaroni
  • 2 tbsp butter
  • 2 cups broccoli florets
  • 3/4 cup chopped onion
  • 1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg
  • 1 1/2 cup 2% Milk
  • 1 cup 35% cream
  • 2 cups baby spinach
  • 3 cups shredded white Cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

  1. In large pot of boiling salted water, cook pasta according to package directions, until tender; drain well.
  2. Meanwhile in a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat; cook broccoli and onion until softened, about 3 min.
  3. Stir in nutmeg. Add milk and cream; cook stirring often, for 8 to 10 min or until slightly thickened and broccoli is tender. Stir in spinach and remove from heat. In a blender or with an immersion blender, puree until smooth or desired consistency.
  4. Stir in macaroni to coat; stir in Cheddar and Parmesan cheese until melted. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Let stand for 5 min before serving.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleCorn Pudding
Next articleChocolate Depression Cake

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.