Green Mac’ and Cheese
Ingredients:
- 3 cups elbow macaroni
- 2 tbsp butter
- 2 cups broccoli florets
- 3/4 cup chopped onion
- 1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 1 1/2 cup 2% Milk
- 1 cup 35% cream
- 2 cups baby spinach
- 3 cups shredded white Cheddar cheese
- 1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions:
- In large pot of boiling salted water, cook pasta according to package directions, until tender; drain well.
- Meanwhile in a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat; cook broccoli and onion until softened, about 3 min.
- Stir in nutmeg. Add milk and cream; cook stirring often, for 8 to 10 min or until slightly thickened and broccoli is tender. Stir in spinach and remove from heat. In a blender or with an immersion blender, puree until smooth or desired consistency.
- Stir in macaroni to coat; stir in Cheddar and Parmesan cheese until melted. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Let stand for 5 min before serving.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!