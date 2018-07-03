Classic Blueberry Pie

Ingredients:

  • 1 refrigerated pie crust
  • 4 cups blueberries
  • ½ cup sugar
  • 2 ½ tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • ½ teaspoon grated lemon peel

Directions:

  1. Roll out one sheet pie crust to flatten. Fit into a 9-inch pie dish.
  2. In a medium saucepan combine 1 cup of the blueberries, sugar, cornstarch and 2 tablespoons water. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until mixture is thickened and clear. Stir in butter; cool for 5 minutes. Stir in the remaining 3 cups blueberries and lemon peel.
  3. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Turn cooled filling into pie shell. Lay the remaining pie crust on a sheet of wax paper. Roll out to flatten. With a knife or pastry wheel cut pastry into 3/8-inch wide strips. Arrange in a criss-cross pattern on top of blueberries, pressing ends into the edges of the bottom crust and crimping to seal.
  4. Place pie on a baking sheet. Bake in the bottom third of oven until crust is golden and filling bubbles gently, about 30 minutes. Cool on rack.

