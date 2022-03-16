Creamed Egg & Ham Casserole

By -
0
27

Creamed Egg & Ham Casserole

Submitted by: Anna Miller of Zanesville, OH

Ingredients:

  • 3 Tbsp. butter
  • 1/2 tsp. cajun seasoning
  • 1/4 tsp. basil
  • 1/2 tsp. parsley flakes
  • 1/4 cup flour
  • 1/2 cup cheese sauce mix
  • 3 cups milk
  • 1 1/2 cups diced ham
  • 6 eggs, hard-boiled, sliced or diced
  • 6 flour tortillas, 8-10-inch
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1/4 cup cheddar cheese powder (available in bulk food store)
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 tsp. onion salt

Directions:

  1. Melt butter in a saucepan. Stir in cajun seasoning, basil, parsley, flour and cheese sauce mix. Gradually add milk. Cook and stir until smooth after each addition; continue stirring until thickened. Stir in ham and eggs.
  2. Tear two of the tortilla into bite-sized pieces and arrange in a greased 2-3 quart baking dish. Spoon half of the ham and egg mixture on the tortilla layer; repeat, then top with the remaining 2 tortillas.
  3. Combine the sour cream, cheese powder, salt and onion salt. Spread carefully over the top of the tortillas. Refrigerate overnight, if desired.
  4. Next morning, bake, covered, at 350°F for approximately 1 hour, or until heated through.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleClassic Sour-Cream Coffee Cake

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.