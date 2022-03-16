Creamed Egg & Ham Casserole
Submitted by: Anna Miller of Zanesville, OH
Ingredients:
- 3 Tbsp. butter
- 1/2 tsp. cajun seasoning
- 1/4 tsp. basil
- 1/2 tsp. parsley flakes
- 1/4 cup flour
- 1/2 cup cheese sauce mix
- 3 cups milk
- 1 1/2 cups diced ham
- 6 eggs, hard-boiled, sliced or diced
- 6 flour tortillas, 8-10-inch
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1/4 cup cheddar cheese powder (available in bulk food store)
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. onion salt
Directions:
- Melt butter in a saucepan. Stir in cajun seasoning, basil, parsley, flour and cheese sauce mix. Gradually add milk. Cook and stir until smooth after each addition; continue stirring until thickened. Stir in ham and eggs.
- Tear two of the tortilla into bite-sized pieces and arrange in a greased 2-3 quart baking dish. Spoon half of the ham and egg mixture on the tortilla layer; repeat, then top with the remaining 2 tortillas.
- Combine the sour cream, cheese powder, salt and onion salt. Spread carefully over the top of the tortillas. Refrigerate overnight, if desired.
- Next morning, bake, covered, at 350°F for approximately 1 hour, or until heated through.
