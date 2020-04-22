Key Lime Macadamia Nut Cupcakes
Yield: 12-16 cupcakes
Ingredients:
- 2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. zest and 1/4 cup juice from Key limes, may substitute regular limes
- 3/4 cup canned coconut milk
- 1/2 cup butter, softened
- 3/4 cup honey
- 2 large eggs
- 1/2 cup shredded coconut
- 1/2 cup macadamia nuts, chopped
Coconut Cream Cheese Frosting:
- 1/2 cup – cream cheese, softened
- 1/4 cup – butter, softened
- 2 Tablespoons – lime juice
- 2 Tablespoons – Clover honey
- 4 to 5 cups – powdered sugar
- 1-1/2 cups – shredded coconut
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Sift together flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt; set aside.
- In a liquid measure, combine Key lime zest and juice, and coconut milk; set aside.
- In a mixing bowl, cream butter until fluffy; scraping sides of bowl, as necessary. Add honey; mix well. Add eggs, one at a time, scraping down sides of bowl after each addition. Add half of the reserved dry ingredients to the butter mixture; mix on low until just combined. With mixer running on low, slowly add the lime mixture. Add remaining dry ingredients until just combined. Stir in coconut and macadamia nuts.
- Fill paper-lined muffin tins 2/3 full. Bake 18 to 22 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in center of a muffin comes out clean. Remove to wire rack; cool.
- In a mixing bowl, cream together cream cheese and butter until light and fluffy. Add lime juice and honey; mix well. Add powdered sugar, 1 cup at a time, until desired spreading consistency. Frost cupcakes and top with coconut.
