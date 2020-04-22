Key Lime Macadamia Nut Cupcakes

Key Lime Macadamia Nut Cupcakes

Yield: 12-16 cupcakes

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 tsp. baking soda
  • 1/2 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. zest and 1/4 cup juice from Key limes, may substitute regular limes
  • 3/4 cup canned coconut milk
  • 1/2 cup butter, softened
  • 3/4 cup honey
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup shredded coconut
  • 1/2 cup macadamia nuts, chopped

Coconut Cream Cheese Frosting:

  • 1/2 cup – cream cheese, softened
  • 1/4 cup – butter, softened
  • 2 Tablespoons – lime juice
  • 2 Tablespoons – Clover honey
  • 4 to 5 cups – powdered sugar
  • 1-1/2 cups – shredded coconut

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  2. Sift together flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt; set aside.
  3. In a liquid measure, combine Key lime zest and juice, and coconut milk; set aside.
  4. In a mixing bowl, cream butter until fluffy; scraping sides of bowl, as necessary. Add honey; mix well. Add eggs, one at a time, scraping down sides of bowl after each addition. Add half of the reserved dry ingredients to the butter mixture; mix on low until just combined. With mixer running on low, slowly add the lime mixture. Add remaining dry ingredients until just combined. Stir in coconut and macadamia nuts.
  5. Fill paper-lined muffin tins 2/3 full. Bake 18 to 22 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in center of a muffin comes out clean. Remove to wire rack; cool.

    6. For Coconut Cream Cheese Frotsting:

    1. In a mixing bowl, cream together cream cheese and butter until light and fluffy. Add lime juice and honey; mix well. Add powdered sugar, 1 cup at a time, until desired spreading consistency. Frost cupcakes and top with coconut.

