Creamy Fish Chowder

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ cups fish, cheeks or small chunks (walleye)
  • 1 cup onion, diced
  • 1 cup celery, diced
  • 2 cups potatoes, cubed
  • 1 cup carrots, diced
  • 8 oz bottled clam juice
  • Approximately 3 cups chicken broth
  • ¾ cup butter
  • ¾ flour
  • 1 qt half & half
  • 2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
  • 12 oz bag of cooked salad sized shrimp (either frozen or thawed)
  • Salt and pepper
  • Bacon bits, if desired
  • Old Bay Seasoning®, if desired

Directions:

  1. In a small pot, bring about 3 cups of water to a boil. Add fish to boiling water and cook for 3-5 minutes. Drain and set aside.
  2. In another small pot, add veggies and clam juice. Add chicken broth until veggies are completely covered. Cook on medium heat until veggies are soft.
  3. In a large pot, melt butter and whisk in flour until smooth. Slowly whisk in half & half allowing to come to a low boil to thicken.
  4. Add veggies, cooked fish, shrimp, and vinegar to thickened mixture and stir. Add salt and pepper to taste.
  5. Bring chowder back up to heat. Serve with topped with bacon bits and Old Bay seasoning, if desired.

