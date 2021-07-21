Creamy Fish Chowder
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ cups fish, cheeks or small chunks (walleye)
- 1 cup onion, diced
- 1 cup celery, diced
- 2 cups potatoes, cubed
- 1 cup carrots, diced
- 8 oz bottled clam juice
- Approximately 3 cups chicken broth
- ¾ cup butter
- ¾ flour
- 1 qt half & half
- 2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
- 12 oz bag of cooked salad sized shrimp (either frozen or thawed)
- Salt and pepper
- Bacon bits, if desired
- Old Bay Seasoning®, if desired
Directions:
- In a small pot, bring about 3 cups of water to a boil. Add fish to boiling water and cook for 3-5 minutes. Drain and set aside.
- In another small pot, add veggies and clam juice. Add chicken broth until veggies are completely covered. Cook on medium heat until veggies are soft.
- In a large pot, melt butter and whisk in flour until smooth. Slowly whisk in half & half allowing to come to a low boil to thicken.
- Add veggies, cooked fish, shrimp, and vinegar to thickened mixture and stir. Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Bring chowder back up to heat. Serve with topped with bacon bits and Old Bay seasoning, if desired.
