Originally published October 31, 1919
Ingredients:
- 1/4 Tbsp. mustard
- 1/4 Tbsp. salt
- 2 Tbsp. flour
- 1 Tbsp. sugar
- 3/4 cup sweet milk
- 1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper
- 2 eggs (yolks)
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 1/2 cup vinegar
Directions:
- Rub together the dry ingredients and add egg yolks, slightly beaten. Add the sugar, melted butter, cold milk and hot vinegar in the order named, stirring until perfectly smooth. Cook the mixture in a double boiler until thickened. Set the pan into a bowl of cold water and beat well until cool and smooth.
- Beat the eggs, add the fruit juice, stir gradually into the lemon juice an add the sugar. Cook in a double boiler and stir until the mixture coats a spoon. Cool quickly by placing into cols water, beating the mixture at the same time. This dressing is combined with fruits to be served as salads or desserts.
