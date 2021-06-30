Corn Soup
Ingredients:
- 10–12 ears of corn
- A few sprigs of fresh thyme (optional)
- 1 stick butter
- 1½ large sweet onions, diced
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- Pinch turmeric
- 1 cup cream
Directions:
- Shuck the corn, and take kernels off the cob with either a corn zipper (better) or a sharp knife. You should end up with about 7 cups of corn kernels.
- Break the cobs in half with your hand, and put them in a pot with 2 quarts of water. Bring water to a boil and add a sprig or two of thyme, one bay leaf and a pinch of salt. Turn heat down and keep at a robust simmer for about 30 minutes, or until the water tastes corny.
- At this point, take out the corn cobs and pour the liquid through a strainer into a container. Set aside.
- While the corn stock is simmering, slowly sauté onions in butter with 1 tablespoon sea salt until soft. Add garlic and turmeric and cook for two minutes.
- Add corn kernels and cook another 10 minutes until soft, being very careful not to let it color too much.
- Cover the corn kernels with the corn stock by about 1”. (You may not need all the corn stock.)
- Cook 25 minutes, or until corn kernels are fully cooked.
- Puree the soup in a blender.
- Add cream and season with more salt as needed.
- Adjust consistency with leftover corn stock.
