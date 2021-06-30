Corn Soup

Corn Soup

Ingredients:

  • 10–12 ears of corn
  • A few sprigs of fresh thyme (optional)
  • 1 stick butter
  • 1½ large sweet onions, diced
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • Pinch turmeric
  • 1 cup cream

Directions:

  1. Shuck the corn, and take kernels off the cob with either a corn zipper (better) or a sharp knife. You should end up with about 7 cups of corn kernels.
  2. Break the cobs in half with your hand, and put them in a pot with 2 quarts of water. Bring water to a boil and add a sprig or two of thyme, one bay leaf and a pinch of salt. Turn heat down and keep at a robust simmer for about 30 minutes, or until the water tastes corny.
  3. At this point, take out the corn cobs and pour the liquid through a strainer into a container. Set aside.
  4. While the corn stock is simmering, slowly sauté onions in butter with 1 tablespoon sea salt until soft. Add garlic and turmeric and cook for two minutes.
  5. Add corn kernels and cook another 10 minutes until soft, being very careful not to let it color too much.
  6. Cover the corn kernels with the corn stock by about 1”. (You may not need all the corn stock.)
  7. Cook 25 minutes, or until corn kernels are fully cooked.
  8. Puree the soup in a blender.
  9. Add cream and season with more salt as needed.
  10. Adjust consistency with leftover corn stock.

