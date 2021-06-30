BBQ Sweet Corn Dip
Yield: 8 cups
Ingredients:
- 2 cups ketchup
- 2 cups red wine vinegar
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 cup onions – chopped
- 1/2 cup molasses
- 1 Tbsp. liquid smoke
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. onion powder
- 1 tsp. Garlic – minced
- 1 cup bacon – fried and crumbled
- 2 lb. Sweet Corn – frozen, thawed (or fresh, cut off the cob)
Directions:
- Combine ketchup, vinegar, brown sugar, onion, molasses, liquid smoke, salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder and minced garlic in a saucepan. Stir until combined. Bring to a boil and then add bacon and sweet corn. Cook on low for 1 hour. Serve warm with corn chips.
