BBQ Sweet Corn Dip
Yield: 8 cups

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups ketchup
  • 2 cups red wine vinegar
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1 cup onions – chopped
  • 1/2 cup molasses
  • 1 Tbsp. liquid smoke
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. pepper
  • 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1/2 tsp. onion powder
  • 1 tsp. Garlic – minced
  • 1 cup bacon – fried and crumbled
  • 2 lb. Sweet Corn – frozen, thawed (or fresh, cut off the cob)

Directions:

  1. Combine ketchup, vinegar, brown sugar, onion, molasses, liquid smoke, salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder and minced garlic in a saucepan. Stir until combined. Bring to a boil and then add bacon and sweet corn. Cook on low for 1 hour. Serve warm with corn chips.

