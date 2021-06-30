Spicy Corn Chili

Ingredients:

  • 3 lbs. loose hot sausage
  • 2 cups fresh sweet corn (cooked and cut off the cob)
  • 1 cup chopped onions
  • 1 cup chopped green peppers
  • 2 (15 oz.) cans tomato sauce
  • 2 (6 oz.) cans tomato paste
  • 3 (10-1/2 oz.) cans beef broth
  • 1-1/2 tsp. cumin
  • 3 Tbsp. chili powder
  • 3/4 tsp. black pepper
  • 2 (30 oz.) cans kidney beans, drained

Directions:

  1. Fry sausage until no longer pink.
  2. Add corn, onions and green peppers. Simmer for about 10 minutes.
  3. Add tomato sauce, tomato paste, beef broth, cumin, chili powder and black pepper. Stir until well combined.
  4. Add kidney beans. Cook over medium low for 45 minutes.

