Spicy Corn Chili
Ingredients:
- 3 lbs. loose hot sausage
- 2 cups fresh sweet corn (cooked and cut off the cob)
- 1 cup chopped onions
- 1 cup chopped green peppers
- 2 (15 oz.) cans tomato sauce
- 2 (6 oz.) cans tomato paste
- 3 (10-1/2 oz.) cans beef broth
- 1-1/2 tsp. cumin
- 3 Tbsp. chili powder
- 3/4 tsp. black pepper
- 2 (30 oz.) cans kidney beans, drained
Directions:
- Fry sausage until no longer pink.
- Add corn, onions and green peppers. Simmer for about 10 minutes.
- Add tomato sauce, tomato paste, beef broth, cumin, chili powder and black pepper. Stir until well combined.
- Add kidney beans. Cook over medium low for 45 minutes.
