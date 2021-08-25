Summer Fresh Broccoli Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 tsp. Salt
- 5 to 6 cups fresh Broccoli Florets (approx. 1 pound)
- 1/2 cup slivered Almonds, toasted
- 1/2 cup cooked Bacon, crumbled
- 1/4 c. Red Onion – chopped
- 1/2 c. dried cranberries
- 1 c. Peas – frozen, thawed (or fresh peas if available)
Dressing:
- 1 c. Mayonnaise – light
- 2 to 3 Tbsp. Apple Cider Vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. Sugar
- ¼ c. Honey
- dash Sea Salt
Directions:
- Bring a large pot of water, salted with a teaspoon of salt, to a boil. Add the broccoli florets. Cook 1 to 2 minutes, depending on how crunchy you prefer the broccoli. Don’t cook for more than 2 minutes or the broccoli will get mushy. Drain the broccoli and immediately plunge into a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking. Let cool and drain.
- Combine broccoli florets, almonds, crumbled bacon, chopped onion, and peas in a large serving bowl.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together light mayonnaise, cider vinegar, honey and salt. Add the dressing to the salad and toss, mixing well. Chill thoroughly before serving.
