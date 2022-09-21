Rice & Zucchini Casserole

Rice & Zucchini Casserole

Submitted by: Anna Miller of Zanesville, OH
Yield: 8 cups

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup uncooked long grain rice
  • 4 cups zucchini, peeled, diced
  • 1 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1 sweet bell pepper, sliced
  • 1 lb. ground beef, browned
  • 1/4 tsp. Italian seasoning
  • 1/4 tsp. oregano
  • 1/2 tsp. basil
  • 1 quart or 28 oz. can tomato juice
  • 2 Tbsp. sugar
  • 3/4 cup shredded cheddar or 12 Velveeta slices

Directions:

  1. In a greased 9×13 pan, combine all ingredients, except cheese.
  2. Bake at 375°F for 2 hours, covered.
  3. Top with your choice of cheese.

