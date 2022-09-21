Rice & Zucchini Casserole
Submitted by: Anna Miller of Zanesville, OH
Yield: 8 cups
Ingredients:
- 1 cup uncooked long grain rice
- 4 cups zucchini, peeled, diced
- 1 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 sweet bell pepper, sliced
- 1 lb. ground beef, browned
- 1/4 tsp. Italian seasoning
- 1/4 tsp. oregano
- 1/2 tsp. basil
- 1 quart or 28 oz. can tomato juice
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
- 3/4 cup shredded cheddar or 12 Velveeta slices
Directions:
- In a greased 9×13 pan, combine all ingredients, except cheese.
- Bake at 375°F for 2 hours, covered.
- Top with your choice of cheese.
