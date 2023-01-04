Crab Dip

Crab Dip

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup sour cream
  • 16 oz. imitation crabmeat, chopped
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 2.25 oz. can black olives, drained and chopped
  • 1 Tbsp. dried dill
  • 1/2 tsp. hot pepper sauce
  • salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. In a medium bowl, stir together cream cheese, mayonnaise and sour cream. Add crabmeat, cheese, olives, dill and hot pepper sauce. Sprinkle with black pepper and top with fresh dill.
  2. Serve with veggies or crackers.

