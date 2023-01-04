Crab Dip
Ingredients:
- 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup sour cream
- 16 oz. imitation crabmeat, chopped
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 2.25 oz. can black olives, drained and chopped
- 1 Tbsp. dried dill
- 1/2 tsp. hot pepper sauce
- salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- In a medium bowl, stir together cream cheese, mayonnaise and sour cream. Add crabmeat, cheese, olives, dill and hot pepper sauce. Sprinkle with black pepper and top with fresh dill.
- Serve with veggies or crackers.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!