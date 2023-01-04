Jalapeno Popper Cups

Jalapeno Popper Cups

Ingredients:

  • 15 mini phyllo tart cup shells
  • 4 oz. cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 2 cans chopped jalapeño peppers, drained
  • 1 Tbsp. hot pepper sauce
  • 3 Tbsp. cooked bacon, chopped
  • Fresh cilantro

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Arrange shells on a baking sheet.
  2. Stir together cream cheese and cheddar cheese in a bowl. Fold in jalapeños and hot sauce. Spoon cheese mixture into phyllo cups and sprinkle in bacon bits.
  3. Bake 15 minutes. Sprinkle with cilantro and serve warm.

