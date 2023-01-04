Jalapeno Popper Cups
Ingredients:
- 15 mini phyllo tart cup shells
- 4 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 2 cans chopped jalapeño peppers, drained
- 1 Tbsp. hot pepper sauce
- 3 Tbsp. cooked bacon, chopped
- Fresh cilantro
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 F. Arrange shells on a baking sheet.
- Stir together cream cheese and cheddar cheese in a bowl. Fold in jalapeños and hot sauce. Spoon cheese mixture into phyllo cups and sprinkle in bacon bits.
- Bake 15 minutes. Sprinkle with cilantro and serve warm.
