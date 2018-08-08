Ingredients:
- 12 hard-cooked EGGS, peeled
- 1 can (8 ounces) white lump crabmeat, drained, flaked
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tbsp. chopped fresh dill
- 2 tsp. lemon pepper
- 2 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp. prepared horseradish
- Additional fresh dill, optional
Directions:
- Yields: 12 servings, 2 filled egg whites each
- SLICE eggs lengthwise in half.
- REMOVE yolks; place in a medium bowl.
- ADD crabmeat, mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill, lemon pepper, mustard and horseradish.
- MIX until blended.
- DIVIDE yolk mixture evenly between egg whites.
- SPRINKLE top of each filled egg white with additional fresh dill before serving.