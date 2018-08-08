Crab Stuffed Deviled Eggs

18

Ingredients:

  • 12 hard-cooked EGGS, peeled
  • 1 can (8 ounces) white lump crabmeat, drained, flaked
  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tbsp. chopped fresh dill
  • 2 tsp. lemon pepper
  • 2 tsp. Dijon mustard
  • 1 tsp. prepared horseradish
  • Additional fresh dill, optional

Directions:

    Yields: 12 servings, 2 filled egg whites each

  1. SLICE eggs lengthwise in half.
  2. REMOVE yolks; place in a medium bowl.
  3. ADD crabmeat, mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill, lemon pepper, mustard and horseradish.
  4. MIX until blended. 
  5. DIVIDE yolk mixture evenly between egg whites. 
  6. SPRINKLE top of each filled egg white with additional fresh dill before serving. 

