Ingredients:

  • 2 EGG YOLKS
  • 2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice OR vinegar
  • 2 tbsp. water
  • 1 tsp. sugar
  • 1 tsp. dry mustard
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • Dash pepper
  • 1 cup olive oil OR vegetable oil
  • Yields: 1-1/4 cups

Directions:

  1. WHISK egg yolks, lemon juice, water, sugar, mustard, salt and pepper in small saucepan until blended. 
  2. COOK over very low heat, stirring constantly, until mixture bubbles in 1 or 2 places. REMOVE from heat immediately; let cool 4 minutes. 
  3. POUR mixture into blender; cover. With motor running on high speed, ADD oil slowly, in a thin stream; blend until mayonnaise is thick and smooth. Turn blender off occasionally to scrape down sides with rubber spatula.
  4. REFRIGERATE, covered. 

