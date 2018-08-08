(Source: www.incredibleegg.org)
Ingredients:
- 2 EGG YOLKS
- 2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice OR vinegar
- 2 tbsp. water
- 1 tsp. sugar
- 1 tsp. dry mustard
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- Dash pepper
- 1 cup olive oil OR vegetable oil
- Yields: 1-1/4 cups
Directions:
- WHISK egg yolks, lemon juice, water, sugar, mustard, salt and pepper in small saucepan until blended.
- COOK over very low heat, stirring constantly, until mixture bubbles in 1 or 2 places. REMOVE from heat immediately; let cool 4 minutes.
- POUR mixture into blender; cover. With motor running on high speed, ADD oil slowly, in a thin stream; blend until mayonnaise is thick and smooth. Turn blender off occasionally to scrape down sides with rubber spatula.
- REFRIGERATE, covered.