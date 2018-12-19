Ingredients:
- 1 (8 oz.) container of chive and onion flavored cream cheese, softened
- 4 large (10 inches) flour tortillas
- 1 (5 oz.) package dried cranberries
- 9 oz. thinly sliced turkey breast
- 2 cups baby spinach leaves, stems removed
Directions:
- Divide the cream cheese among the tortillas. Spread the cream cheese in a thin layer to cover the tortillas.
- Sprinkle the cranberries over the cream cheese, covering half of each tortilla.
- Add thin layers of turkey and spinach leaves on top of the cranberries.
- Starting with the end that has the cranberries, turkey, and spinach, roll up the tortillas as tightly as you can.
- Tightly wrap the rolls in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for a minimum of 1 hour or up to 1 day.
- Remove the plastic wrap. Slice each roll into 12 pieces, making 48 pinwheels.
