Cran-Turkey Pinwheels

By -
0
1

Ingredients:

  • 1 (8 oz.) container of chive and onion flavored cream cheese, softened
  • 4 large (10 inches) flour tortillas
  • 1 (5 oz.) package dried cranberries
  • 9 oz. thinly sliced turkey breast
  • 2 cups baby spinach leaves, stems removed

Directions:

  1. Divide the cream cheese among the tortillas.  Spread the cream cheese in a thin layer to cover the tortillas.
  2. Sprinkle the cranberries over the cream cheese, covering half of each tortilla.
  3. Add thin layers of turkey and spinach leaves on top of the cranberries.
  4. Starting with the end that has the cranberries, turkey, and spinach, roll up the tortillas as tightly as you can.
  5. Tightly wrap the rolls in plastic wrap.  Refrigerate for a minimum of 1 hour or up to 1 day.
  6. Remove the plastic wrap.  Slice each roll into 12 pieces, making 48 pinwheels.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.