Cream of Carrot Soup
Yield: Serves 6
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:35 minutes
Total time:40 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds carrots, scrubbed or peeled and chopped
- 4 cups rich chicken stock
- 1-1/2 teaspoons salt
- 1 cup chopped onions
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1/3 cup chopped cashews
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 3 cups half-and-half
- 1 teaspoon each thyme, marjoram, and basil
- Sour cream
Directions:
- Combine carrots, stock, and salt in soup pot, bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer, covered, for 15 minutes.
- Saute onions, garlic, and cashews in butter until onions are transparent.
- Puree carrots and stock with sauteed mixture in food processor until smooth.
- Return to soup pot, whisk in half-and-half and add herbs, stirring until heated through.
- Serve garnished with dollop of sour cream.
