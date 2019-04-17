Cream of Carrot Soup

By -
0
6

Cream of Carrot Soup

Yield: Serves 6
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:35 minutes
Total time:40 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds carrots, scrubbed or peeled and chopped
  • 4 cups rich chicken stock
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 cup chopped onions
  • 2 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1/3 cup chopped cashews
  • 4 tablespoons butter
  • 3 cups half-and-half
  • 1 teaspoon each thyme, marjoram, and basil
  • Sour cream

Directions:

  1. Combine carrots, stock, and salt in soup pot, bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer, covered, for 15 minutes.
  2. Saute onions, garlic, and cashews in butter until onions are transparent.
  3. Puree carrots and stock with sauteed mixture in food processor until smooth.
  4. Return to soup pot, whisk in half-and-half and add herbs, stirring until heated through.
  5. Serve garnished with dollop of sour cream.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.