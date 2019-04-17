Nutty Pear and Raisin Breakfast Pudding
Yield: Serves 6
Prep time:5 minutes
Cooking time:15 minutes
Total time:20 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 pears, peeled, cored and chopped
- 1/4 cup chopped pecans
- 1/4 cup seedless raisins
- 1 tablespoon Real California butter
- 3 tablespoons firmly packed brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 1/2 cups nonfat Real California milk
- 1/2 cup regular cream of wheat cereal
- 1 egg, beaten
Directions:
- In heavy saucepan, cook pears, pecans and raisins in butter 2 to 3 minutes or until tender.
- Stir in sugar, lemon juice, cinnamon and vanilla; remove to bowl. Set aside.
- Pour milk into saucepan. Cover and heat over medium-low heat until almost boiling. Gradually stir cereal into hot milk. Cook, stirring constantly, about 6 minutes or until thickened.
- Stir about 1/4 cup hot cereal into beaten egg. Gradually stir in about 1/2 cup more cereal into egg. Add egg mixture to saucepan with remaining cereal. Cook and stir over low heat about 3 minutes.
- Add pear mixture; heat through. Garnish with additional chopped pecans and sprinkle of ground cinnamon, if desired.
Variation: Spoon into serving dish and top with milk or a teaspoon of butter. Can be served hot or cold.
