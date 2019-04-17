Nutty Pear and Raisin Breakfast Pudding

By -
0
11

Nutty Pear and Raisin Breakfast Pudding

Yield: Serves 6
Prep time:5 minutes
Cooking time:15 minutes
Total time:20 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 2 pears, peeled, cored and chopped
  • 1/4 cup chopped pecans
  • 1/4 cup seedless raisins
  • 1 tablespoon Real California butter
  • 3 tablespoons firmly packed brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 1/2 cups nonfat Real California milk
  • 1/2 cup regular cream of wheat cereal
  • 1 egg, beaten

Directions:

  1. In heavy saucepan, cook pears, pecans and raisins in butter 2 to 3 minutes or until tender.
  2. Stir in sugar, lemon juice, cinnamon and vanilla; remove to bowl. Set aside.
  3. Pour milk into saucepan. Cover and heat over medium-low heat until almost boiling. Gradually stir cereal into hot milk. Cook, stirring constantly, about 6 minutes or until thickened.
  4. Stir about 1/4 cup hot cereal into beaten egg. Gradually stir in about 1/2 cup more cereal into egg. Add egg mixture to saucepan with remaining cereal. Cook and stir over low heat about 3 minutes.
  5. Add pear mixture; heat through. Garnish with additional chopped pecans and sprinkle of ground cinnamon, if desired.

Variation: Spoon into serving dish and top with milk or a teaspoon of butter. Can be served hot or cold.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.