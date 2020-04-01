Creamy Parmesan Dressing

By -
0
9

Creamy Parmesan Dressing

Yield: 1 1/2 cups (10 Servings)

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup fat free plain yogurt
  • 1/2 cup fat free sour cream
  • 1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
  • 1 clove garlic, minced

Directions:

  1. In a small bowl, use wire whisk to stir together the yogurt, sour cream, parmesan cheese, lemon juice, and garlic. Cover and chill in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes to blend flavors.

NOTE: If too tangy, replace some of the lemon juice with skim milk.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleGrilled California Salmon

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.