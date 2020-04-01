Creamy Parmesan Dressing
Yield: 1 1/2 cups (10 Servings)
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup fat free plain yogurt
- 1/2 cup fat free sour cream
- 1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese
- 2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
- 1 clove garlic, minced
Directions:
- In a small bowl, use wire whisk to stir together the yogurt, sour cream, parmesan cheese, lemon juice, and garlic. Cover and chill in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes to blend flavors.
NOTE: If too tangy, replace some of the lemon juice with skim milk.
