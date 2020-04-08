Fish Stew with Tomatoes
Ingredients:
- 1 tsp. canola or corn oil
- 1 medium green bell pepper (chopped)
- 1 medium carrot (quartered lengthwise, chopped)
- 1/2 medium onion (chopped)
- 14.5 oz. canned, diced tomatoes (undrained)
- 1 cup water
- 1 oz baking potatoes (peeled, diced)
- 1 tsp. Cajun or Creole seasoning blend
- 3 thin mild white fish fillets, such as tilapia or catfish (about 4 ounces each), rinsed, patted dry, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 2 tsp light margarine
- 1/2 tsp. salt
Directions:
- In a Dutch oven, heat the oil over medium-high heat, swirling to coat the bottom. Cook the bell pepper, carrot, and onion for 3 minutes, or until the onion is soft, stirring frequently. Stir in the tomatoes with liquid, water, potato, and seasoning blend. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer, covered, for 20 minutes, or until the potato pieces are tender.
- Gently stir in the fish. Cook, covered, for 5 minutes, or until the fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Remove from the heat.
- Fold in the margarine and salt, being careful not to break up the fish. Let stand, covered, for 5 minutes so the flavors blend. Ladle into soup bowls.
