Fish Stew with Tomatoes

By -
0
9

Fish Stew with Tomatoes

Ingredients:

  • 1 tsp. canola or corn oil
  • 1 medium green bell pepper (chopped)
  • 1 medium carrot (quartered lengthwise, chopped)
  • 1/2 medium onion (chopped)
  • 14.5 oz. canned, diced tomatoes (undrained)
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 oz baking potatoes (peeled, diced)
  • 1 tsp. Cajun or Creole seasoning blend
  • 3 thin mild white fish fillets, such as tilapia or catfish (about 4 ounces each), rinsed, patted dry, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 2 tsp light margarine
  • 1/2 tsp. salt

Directions:

  1. In a Dutch oven, heat the oil over medium-high heat, swirling to coat the bottom. Cook the bell pepper, carrot, and onion for 3 minutes, or until the onion is soft, stirring frequently. Stir in the tomatoes with liquid, water, potato, and seasoning blend. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer, covered, for 20 minutes, or until the potato pieces are tender.
  2. Gently stir in the fish. Cook, covered, for 5 minutes, or until the fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Remove from the heat.
  3. Fold in the margarine and salt, being careful not to break up the fish. Let stand, covered, for 5 minutes so the flavors blend. Ladle into soup bowls.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.