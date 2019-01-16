Split Pea Soup

Two bowls of split pea soup
Split Pea Soup
Prep time:15 minutes
Cooking time:1 hour
Makes: 8 cups

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup carrots, sliced or grated
  • 1 cup onion, chopped
  • 1 cup celery, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon oil
  • 2 cups dry split peas (yellow or green)
  • 7 cups broth (any flavor)

Directions:

  1. In a large saucepan, sauté carrots, onion and celery in oil until just beginning to brown. Add split peas and broth.  Bring to a boil then cover and reduce heat to low. Simmer until peas are as soft as you like, 45 to 60 minutes or longer.

