Prep time:15 minutes
Cooking time:1 hour
Makes: 8 cups
Ingredients:
- 1 cup carrots, sliced or grated
- 1 cup onion, chopped
- 1 cup celery, chopped
- 1 teaspoon oil
- 2 cups dry split peas (yellow or green)
- 7 cups broth (any flavor)
Directions:
- In a large saucepan, sauté carrots, onion and celery in oil until just beginning to brown. Add split peas and broth. Bring to a boil then cover and reduce heat to low. Simmer until peas are as soft as you like, 45 to 60 minutes or longer.
