Slow-Cooker Tangy Tomato Brisket
By: American Heart Association
Ingredients:
- 15 oz. canned, no-salt-added tomato sauce
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. no-calorie sweetener, granulated, 1 1/2 packets
- 1 tsp. paprika
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. Black pepper
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper for spice, optional
- 1 small white onion (finely diced)
- 1 lb. sirloin beef roast or steaks, all visible fat discarded
Directions:
- In slow cooker, combine tomato sauce, vinegar, no-calorie sweetener, paprika, garlic powder, black pepper, salt, cayenne (if desired), and onion. Stir gently.
- Add sirloin making sure it is submerged in the barbecue sauce mixture. Cook on low setting for 8 hours. Slice and serve with a drizzle of the sauce.
