Slow-Cooker Tangy Tomato Brisket
By: American Heart Association

Ingredients:

  • 15 oz. canned, no-salt-added tomato sauce
  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1 Tbsp. no-calorie sweetener, granulated, 1 1/2 packets
  • 1 tsp. paprika
  • 1 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1/2 tsp. Black pepper
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper for spice, optional
  • 1 small white onion (finely diced)
  • 1 lb. sirloin beef roast or steaks, all visible fat discarded

Directions:

  1. In slow cooker, combine tomato sauce, vinegar, no-calorie sweetener, paprika, garlic powder, black pepper, salt, cayenne (if desired), and onion. Stir gently.
  2. Add sirloin making sure it is submerged in the barbecue sauce mixture. Cook on low setting for 8 hours. Slice and serve with a drizzle of the sauce.

