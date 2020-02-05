Creamy Tuscan Chicken

Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 package (20 oz) boneless skinless chicken breasts
  • 1 jar (15 oz) Alfredo pasta sauce with roasted garlic
  • 1 jar (7 oz) sundried tomato strips, cut into thin strips (about 1/2 cup)
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • 1 cup chopped fresh spinach

Directions:

  1. In 12-inch nonstick skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add chicken breasts; cook 3 to 5 minutes, turning once, until browned. In 3 1/2- to 4-quart slow cooker, place chicken breasts.
  2. In medium bowl, mix Alfredo sauce, sundried tomatoes, Parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning until well mixed. Pour over chicken breasts. Cover; cook on Low heat setting 3 to 4 hours or until chicken is no longer pink in center (165°F).
  3. Stir in spinach; cook 5 minutes longer. Serve over linguine, if desired.

