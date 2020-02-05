Honey Garlic Chicken
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup chicken broth
- 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon honey
- 6 cloves garlic, finely chopped (about 5 teaspoons)
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1 1/2 lb small red potatoes, halved
- 1 small onion, cut into wedges Save $
- 8 boneless skinless chicken thighs (about 1 3/4 lb)
- 2 tablespoons cold water
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 teaspoons soy sauce
- Chopped Italian (flat-leaf) parsley, if desired
Directions:
- Spray 4- to 5-quart slow cooker with cooking spray.
- In small bowl, mix broth, 1/4 cup honey, the garlic, salt and pepper.
- Add potatoes and onion to slow cooker. Arrange chicken on top of potato mixture in slow cooker; pour broth mixture on top of chicken and potatoes.
- Cover and cook on Low heat setting 4 1/2 to 5 1/2 hours or until potatoes are tender and chicken is cooked through.
- Remove chicken and vegetables to platter; cover and keep warm. With fine mesh sieve, strain cooking juices into medium bowl; transfer cooking juices back to slow cooker.
- In small bowl, add water and cornstarch; beat with whisk into cooking juices in slow cooker. Cover and cook on High heat setting 20 to 25 minutes or until slightly thickened and bubbly around edges.
- With whisk, beat in butter, remaining 1 tablespoon honey and the soy sauce. Serve sauce with chicken and vegetables. Garnish with parsley.
