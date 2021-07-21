Crispy Fried Catfish
Ingredients:
- 4 catfish fillets (about 3-4 ounces each)
- 1 cup yellow cornmeal
- 1 Tbsp. seasoned salt
- ¼ tsp. pepper
- ¼ tsp. garlic powder
- 1 cup milk
- 3 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 3 Tbsp. butter
Directions:
- Lemon slices for garnish
- Combine cornmeal, seasoned salt, pepper, and garlic powder in a shallow dish.
- Pour milk into a separate dish.
- Heat oil and butter in a large skillet over medium heat.
- One by one, dip catfish fillets in the milk, and shake off any excess, then coat milk-soaked fish in the cornmeal mixture on both sides. Place fish in the hot skillet and cook until golden brown on each side (about 5-7 minutes per side). The fish will flake easily with a fork when it’s done.
- Drain fish on paper towels.
- Serve warm, garnished with a lemon wedge.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!