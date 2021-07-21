Crispy Fried Catfish

Crispy Fried Catfish

Ingredients:

  • 4 catfish fillets (about 3-4 ounces each)
  • 1 cup yellow cornmeal
  • 1 Tbsp. seasoned salt
  • ¼ tsp. pepper
  • ¼ tsp. garlic powder
  • 1 cup milk
  • 3 Tbsp. vegetable oil
  • 3 Tbsp. butter

Directions:

  1. Lemon slices for garnish
  2. Combine cornmeal, seasoned salt, pepper, and garlic powder in a shallow dish.
  3. Pour milk into a separate dish.
  4. Heat oil and butter in a large skillet over medium heat.
  5. One by one, dip catfish fillets in the milk, and shake off any excess, then coat milk-soaked fish in the cornmeal mixture on both sides. Place fish in the hot skillet and cook until golden brown on each side (about 5-7 minutes per side). The fish will flake easily with a fork when it’s done.
  6. Drain fish on paper towels.
  7. Serve warm, garnished with a lemon wedge.

