Mediterranean Grilled Crappie

Ingredients:

  • Cedar planks
  • 1 pound crappie fillets skin-on or skinned (saugeye or walleye also works well)
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1 lime, thinly sliced
  • 8-10 salt-packed anchovy fillets, chopped*
  • 2-3 tablespoons green or Kalamata olives, drained and chopped
  • 2-3 tablespoons capers, drained and minced
  • 2-3 teaspoons fresh rosemary, chopped
  • Avocado or olive oil

Directions:

  1. *Scrape off the excess salt from the anchovy fillets, but do not rinse. Leaving some brine allows for flavor infusion and savoriness.
  2. Soak the cedar planks in water for 30 minutes before grilling.
  3. Place the crappie fillets on the pre-soaked planks.
  4. Sprinkle fillets with salt and pepper.
  5. Top the fillets with slices of lime.
  6. Evenly distribute the anchovies, olives, capers, and rosemary across the fillets. Lightly drizzle the fillets with oil.
  7. Place the planks on the grill and heat until the fish is flakey, around 10 minutes depending on the size of the fillets.
  8. Remove and serve with extra lime wedges.

