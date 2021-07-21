Mediterranean Grilled Crappie
Ingredients:
- Cedar planks
- 1 pound crappie fillets skin-on or skinned (saugeye or walleye also works well)
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 lime, thinly sliced
- 8-10 salt-packed anchovy fillets, chopped*
- 2-3 tablespoons green or Kalamata olives, drained and chopped
- 2-3 tablespoons capers, drained and minced
- 2-3 teaspoons fresh rosemary, chopped
- Avocado or olive oil
Directions:
- *Scrape off the excess salt from the anchovy fillets, but do not rinse. Leaving some brine allows for flavor infusion and savoriness.
- Soak the cedar planks in water for 30 minutes before grilling.
- Place the crappie fillets on the pre-soaked planks.
- Sprinkle fillets with salt and pepper.
- Top the fillets with slices of lime.
- Evenly distribute the anchovies, olives, capers, and rosemary across the fillets. Lightly drizzle the fillets with oil.
- Place the planks on the grill and heat until the fish is flakey, around 10 minutes depending on the size of the fillets.
- Remove and serve with extra lime wedges.
