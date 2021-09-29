Steamy Creamy Tomato Soup

Steamy Creamy Tomato Soup
Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

  • 2 cans (14 1/2 oz. each) stewed tomatoes
  • 1 1/2 tsp. hot sauce
  • 1 1/2 Tbsp. – honey
  • 1 1/2 cups – half & half
  • 1 tsp. pepper
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
  • 1 1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning
  • 1 tsp. garlic paste ot freshly minced garlic cloves

Directions:

  1. Using a non-stick or enamel 1 – 2 qt. saucepan, add all the ingredients except the half & half. Simmer on medium heat for 20 minutes.
  2. In a blender or using an immersion blender, puree the tomato mixture until smooth, if using a blender, return the puree to saucepan.
  3. Reduce the heat to medium-low and stir in the half & half, heat for an additional 10 minutes and serve hot.

