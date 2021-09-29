Steamy Creamy Tomato Soup
Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients:
- 2 cans (14 1/2 oz. each) stewed tomatoes
- 1 1/2 tsp. hot sauce
- 1 1/2 Tbsp. – honey
- 1 1/2 cups – half & half
- 1 tsp. pepper
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
- 1 1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning
- 1 tsp. garlic paste ot freshly minced garlic cloves
Directions:
- Using a non-stick or enamel 1 – 2 qt. saucepan, add all the ingredients except the half & half. Simmer on medium heat for 20 minutes.
- In a blender or using an immersion blender, puree the tomato mixture until smooth, if using a blender, return the puree to saucepan.
- Reduce the heat to medium-low and stir in the half & half, heat for an additional 10 minutes and serve hot.
