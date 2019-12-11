Eggnog Snickerdoodles
Originally Published on: December 11, 2008
Yield: 48 Cookies
Ingredients:
- 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 2 tsp. cream of tartar
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1 1/2 cups sugar
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 1/2 tsp. rum extract
- 1/2 tsp. brandy extract
- 2 eggs
- 1 tsp. nutmeg
- 1/4 cup colored or plain sugar
Directions:
- Heat oven to 400°F.
- In large mixing bowl, combine all cookie ingredients (except 1/4 cup colored or plain sugar and nutmeg). Beat at low speed, scraping bowl often, until well mixed.
- Combine the 1/4 cup colored sugar with the nutmeg; set aside.
- Shape rounded teaspoonfuls of dough into 1-inch balls; roll in sugar mixture. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets.
- Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, or until edges are lightly browned.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!