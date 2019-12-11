Eggnog Snickerdoodles

By -
0
17

Eggnog Snickerdoodles
Originally Published on: December 11, 2008
Yield: 48 Cookies

Ingredients:

  • 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 2 tsp. cream of tartar
  • 1 tsp. baking soda
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar
  • 1 cup butter, softened
  • 1/2 tsp. rum extract
  • 1/2 tsp. brandy extract
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 tsp. nutmeg
  • 1/4 cup colored or plain sugar

Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 400°F.
  2. In large mixing bowl, combine all cookie ingredients (except 1/4 cup colored or plain sugar and nutmeg). Beat at low speed, scraping bowl often, until well mixed.
  3. Combine the 1/4 cup colored sugar with the nutmeg; set aside.
  4. Shape rounded teaspoonfuls of dough into 1-inch balls; roll in sugar mixture. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets.
  5. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, or until edges are lightly browned.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.