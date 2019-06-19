Dilled Cucumber and Tomato Salad
Ingredients:
- 4 med. tomatoes, each cut into 8 wedges (about 3 cups)
- 2 med. cucumbers, thinly sliced (about 5 cups)
- 1/2 cup finely chopped red onion
- 1/2 cup rice vinegar
- 4 tsp. sugar
- 1 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh dill
- 1/2 tsp. seasoned salt
Directions:
- In large glass serving bowl, mix tomatoes, cucumbers and onion.
- In small bowl, mix all remaining ingredients until blended.
- Pour vinegar mixture over vegetables; toss to mix. Cover; refrigerate 1 hour to blend flavors.
- Toss again just before serving. Serve with slotted spoon.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!