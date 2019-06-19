Dilled Cucumber and Tomato Salad

Ingredients:

  • 4 med. tomatoes, each cut into 8 wedges (about 3 cups)
  • 2 med. cucumbers, thinly sliced (about 5 cups)
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped red onion
  • 1/2 cup rice vinegar
  • 4 tsp. sugar
  • 1 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh dill
  • 1/2 tsp. seasoned salt

Directions:

  1. In large glass serving bowl, mix tomatoes, cucumbers and onion.
  2. In small bowl, mix all remaining ingredients until blended.
  3. Pour vinegar mixture over vegetables; toss to mix. Cover; refrigerate 1 hour to blend flavors.
  4. Toss again just before serving. Serve with slotted spoon.

