Double Cornbread
Ingredients:
- Non-stick cooking spray
- 1 cup cornmeal
- ⅔ cup all-purpose flour
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- ½ tsp. baking soda
- ½ tsp. salt
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup low-fat milk
- ¼ cup vegetable oil
- ½ small onion, finely chopped
- 1 (15 ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained (or 2 cups frozen* or fresh corn kernels)(See note below)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400˚F. Spray an 8×8-inch baking pan with non-stick cooking spray.
- In a large bowl, combine cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
- In another bowl, beat together the eggs, milk, oil, and onion. Pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients. Stir until blended. Fold in the corn.
- Pour into pan and bake for 25 minutes, or until toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean.
- Cool for 10 minutes. Cut and serve with chili or soup.
Note: When using frozen corn, defrost corn, so that it does not take too long to bake.
