Double Cornbread

Ingredients:

Non-stick cooking spray

1 cup cornmeal

⅔ cup all-purpose flour

2 Tbsp. sugar

2 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. salt

2 eggs

1 cup low-fat milk

¼ cup vegetable oil

½ small onion, finely chopped

1 (15 ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained (or 2 cups frozen* or fresh corn kernels)(See note below)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400˚F. Spray an 8×8-inch baking pan with non-stick cooking spray. In a large bowl, combine cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In another bowl, beat together the eggs, milk, oil, and onion. Pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients. Stir until blended. Fold in the corn. Pour into pan and bake for 25 minutes, or until toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes. Cut and serve with chili or soup.

Note: When using frozen corn, defrost corn, so that it does not take too long to bake.

