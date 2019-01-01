Egg, Ham and Spinach Sandwich

Ingredients:

  • Nonstick cooking spray
  • 4 slices deli-style smoked ham (2 ounces total)
  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 4 cups baby spinach
  • 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1/4 tsp. fresh ground black pepper
  • 4 eggs
  • 4 tsp. Parmesan cheese (freshly grated)
  • 4 whole wheat sandwich thins (1-1/2 oz each, toasted)

Directions:

  1. Spray a nonstick oven-proof skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium heat. Add ham slices and cook for 1 minute per side. Remove from pan and set aside.
  2. Add olive oil to pan and add spinach to pan, sprinkle with garlic powder and pepper. Sauté until spinach is wilted; remove from pan and set aside.
  3. Crack the eggs into pan; break yolk with spatula to make it run. Cook until egg starts to firm, about 30-60 seconds, and flip egg. Sprinkle each egg with 1 teaspoon Parmesan cheese. Cook until done and top each egg with 1 ham slice and spoonful of cooked spinach. Place each egg (topped with ham and spinach) on whole-wheat sandwich thin and top with other slice of sandwich thin.

