Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 lb. chicken thighs (boneless, skinless)
- 1 tsp. margarine (trans-fat-free)
- 1/2 onion (finely diced)
- 8 oz. mushrooms (sliced)
- 3 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
- 1 1/2 cups chicken broth (low-sodium, fat-free)
Directions:
- Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat.
- Add chicken thighs and sauté for 3 minutes per side. Remove from pan and set aside.
- Add margarine to pan and melt. Add onion and sauté for 2 minutes. Add mushrooms and sauté for 3-5 minutes until liquid is released; stirring frequently.
- Add balsamic vinegar to pan and cook with mushrooms for 1 minute. Add chicken thighs back to pan and place mushrooms on top of chicken. Pour chicken broth into pan.
- Bring the chicken broth to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover the pan with a heavy, tight-fitting lid, and simmer for 25 minutes.
