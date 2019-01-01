Ingredients:
- 1 cup unsalted cashews (chopped)
- 1 cup unsalted raw pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
- 1 cup unsalted pecans (chopped)
- 1 cup unsalted sunflower seeds
- 1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats (not quick cooking)
- 1/4 cup natural peanut butter
- 1/4 cup canola oil
- 1/4 cup Brown Sugar substitute blend
Directions:
- Preheat an oven to 300 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or foil. Coat with non-stick cooking spray and set aside.
- In a bowl, combine cashews, pumpkin seeds, pecans, sunflower seeds and oats. Set aside. In the microwave, melt peanut butter, oil, and brown sugar; blend together. Stir to combine. Pour peanut butter mixture over oat mixture and stir to coat.
- Spread granola in a packed, single layer onto prepared baking sheet. Bake for 40-45 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes to ensure even browning. Remove from oven and let cool completely. Break up granola and store in an air-tight container.
