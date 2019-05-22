Turkey Stuffed Peppers with Vegetables

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup cooked rice (white or brown)
  • 3 bell peppers (green, red, or yellow)
  • 10 ounces ground turkey (half a 20 ounce package)
  • 1 teaspoon Italian Seasoning (or basil and oregano leav
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder or 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1⁄4 teaspoon each salt and pepper
  • 1⁄2 onion (about 1/2 cup)
  • 1 cup sliced mushrooms
  • 1 chopped zucchini (about 1 cup)
  • 1 can (14.5 ounce) diced tomatoes with liquid

Directions:

  1. Cook the rice or prepare instant rice according to package directions. Preheat oven to 350 ℉. Cut the peppers in half from top to bottom. Remove the stem and seeds.
  2. In a large skillet over medium heat (300 ℉ in an electric skillet), cook the turkey until no longer pink. Add seasonings during last few minutes. Add onion, mushrooms, and zucchini to the skillet. Add a small amount of oil, if needed. Saute until tender. Mix in the tomatoes and rice. Remove from heat.
  3. Fill the pepper halves with the skillet mixture.
  4. Cover the baking dish with foil. Bake at 350 ℉ for 40 to 50 minutes or until peppers are tender when poked with a fork. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

