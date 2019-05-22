Turkey Stuffed Peppers with Vegetables
Ingredients:
- 1 cup cooked rice (white or brown)
- 3 bell peppers (green, red, or yellow)
- 10 ounces ground turkey (half a 20 ounce package)
- 1 teaspoon Italian Seasoning (or basil and oregano leav
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder or 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1⁄4 teaspoon each salt and pepper
- 1⁄2 onion (about 1/2 cup)
- 1 cup sliced mushrooms
- 1 chopped zucchini (about 1 cup)
- 1 can (14.5 ounce) diced tomatoes with liquid
Directions:
- Cook the rice or prepare instant rice according to package directions. Preheat oven to 350 ℉. Cut the peppers in half from top to bottom. Remove the stem and seeds.
- In a large skillet over medium heat (300 ℉ in an electric skillet), cook the turkey until no longer pink. Add seasonings during last few minutes. Add onion, mushrooms, and zucchini to the skillet. Add a small amount of oil, if needed. Saute until tender. Mix in the tomatoes and rice. Remove from heat.
- Fill the pepper halves with the skillet mixture.
- Cover the baking dish with foil. Bake at 350 ℉ for 40 to 50 minutes or until peppers are tender when poked with a fork. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!